Indian Army Major dies after falling off cliff during operation in Jammu and Kashmir

May 07, 2022 02:21 IST

Major Raghunath Ahlawat was leading his team for a counter-infiltration operation based on reliable intelligence input in Uri sector

An Army Major died after he slipped and fell off a steep cliff during a counter-infiltration operation near the Line of Control in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday.

Major Raghunath Ahlawat, 34, hailing from Delhi, was leading his team for a counter-infiltration operation based on a reliable intelligence input in Uri sector on Thursday.

While carrying out reconnaissance on a route through a steep cliff, he unfortunately slipped due to bad weather and fell in a 60-metre-deep ravine.

"He succumbed to his injuries while being evacuated to the nearest Army hospital," an official said.

Major Ahlawat was commissioned into the Army in 2012. He was from Dwarka in New Delhi and is survived by his wife and parents.

The Army on Friday paid tributes to the late Major.

In a solemn ceremony at the Badamibagh Cantonment, the Army's Chinar Corps commander Lt. Gen. D.P. Pandey and all ranks paid homage to the gallant officer, Srinagar-based defence spokesman Col. Emron Musavi said.

"The mortal remains of Late Maj. Raghunath Ahlawat were taken for last rites to his native place.... In this hour of grief, the Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved family and remains committed to their dignity and well-being," Col. Musavi said.