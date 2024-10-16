Indian Army lines up month-long commemorative events to mark 62 years of Battle of Walong

To mark the 62nd anniversary of the iconic battle of Walong during 1962 war with China, the Army is planning a month-long series of commemorative events beginning Thursday till November 14. In addition to a series of activities, the newly renovated Walong War Memorial, Shaurya Sthal at Lama Spur and some key infrastructure projects in the border areas are also set to be inaugurated.

In 1962, Indian Army halted the advancing People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers for 27 days which forced them to commit their reserve Division from Tawang Sector to Walong as fierce battles unfolded in the unforgiving terrain of Kibithu, Namti Tri Junction (famously known as Tiger’s Mouth), Walong, and adjoining features.

In October 1962, as Chinese forces advanced into the eastern most parts of Arunachal Pradesh, the task of defending it fell on the 11 Infantry Brigade under the second Infantry Division. The Brigade had six Kumaon regiment, four Sikh regiment, third battalion of three Gorkha Rifles, in addition to second battalion of eight Gorkha Rifles and four Dogra. The Chinese offensive with more than 4,000 soldiers could not breach the forward defences held with 800 men for over 27 days and Chinese Army was subsequently forced to employ additional Division size force of approximately 15,000 soldiers. Vastly outnumbered and with little ammunition and no resources, Indian soldiers fought till the last man, last round. Capturing this, Time magazine wrote in January 1963, “At Walong, Indian troops lacked everything. The only thing they did not lack was guts.”

The battles were fought at heights ranging from 3,000 to 14,000 feet and this sector was completely air maintained and had no road link to the rest of the country.

Battle of Walong is not just a story of conflict but a narrative of gallantry that echoes through time, honouring those who laid down their lives in the defence of our nation, one official observed. Sixty two years later, situation on the ground is much different with improved infrastructure and major force accretion by the Army in terms of men and firepower.

This year’s commemoration promises a vibrant mix of activities aimed at engaging the local communities and honouring the memory of the fallen heroes, one Army official said. “The events include white water rafting, motorcycle rallies, bicycle rallies, battlefield treks, adventure treks and a half marathon, all designed to reflect the adventurous spirit of the Indian Army in the rugged terrain of Arunachal Pradesh.” Additionally, medical and veterinary camps will be conducted, the official stated.

The culmination of these events will take place on the Walong Day, November 14 with the inauguration of the renovated war memorial. The day will be marked by a solemn wreath-laying ceremony, an evocative battle narration, and performances by the traditional Mishmi and Meyor dancers, capturing the cultural essence of the region, the official added.