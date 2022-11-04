Indian Army hands over 4 explosive detection dogs to Cambodian military

Previously India had gifted 15 dogs in 2016 to Cambodia

The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI
November 03, 2022 23:59 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the defence cooperation with Cambodia, Indian Army has transported four Explosive Detection (ED) dogs through civil flight from New Delhi to Phnom Penh along with trained Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF) personnel on October 24.

Four weeks training of RCAF personnel was conducted from September 26 to October 23, 2022 at Remount and Veterinary Corps Centre of the Army in Meerut, an fficial stated.

The RCAF has received similar dogs from the Indian Army earlier too, Army officials said. “Fifteen dogs were gifted in 2016 and four dogs were approved for gifting post stabilisation of COVID-19 pandemic,” one official said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Subsequently, a request was received from RCAF for training of dog handlers in India prior to handing over of dogs. Based on this, four weeks training of RCAF personnel was conducted from September 26 to October 23, 2022 at Remount and Veterinary Corps Centre of the Army in Meerut, the official stated.

In addition to Cambodia, Indian Army has sent trained dogs to Bangladesh as well. For instance, in November 2020, India gifted 20 military horses and 10 mine detection dogs to the Bangladesh Army trained by RVC.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
armed Forces

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app