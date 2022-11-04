Indian Army hands over 4 explosive detection dogs to Cambodian military

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the defence cooperation with Cambodia, Indian Army has transported four Explosive Detection (ED) dogs through civil flight from New Delhi to Phnom Penh along with trained Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF) personnel on October 24.

Four weeks training of RCAF personnel was conducted from September 26 to October 23, 2022 at Remount and Veterinary Corps Centre of the Army in Meerut, an fficial stated.

The RCAF has received similar dogs from the Indian Army earlier too, Army officials said. “Fifteen dogs were gifted in 2016 and four dogs were approved for gifting post stabilisation of COVID-19 pandemic,” one official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Subsequently, a request was received from RCAF for training of dog handlers in India prior to handing over of dogs. Based on this, four weeks training of RCAF personnel was conducted from September 26 to October 23, 2022 at Remount and Veterinary Corps Centre of the Army in Meerut, the official stated.

In addition to Cambodia, Indian Army has sent trained dogs to Bangladesh as well. For instance, in November 2020, India gifted 20 military horses and 10 mine detection dogs to the Bangladesh Army trained by RVC.