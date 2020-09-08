Indian Army denies Chinese accusations, says PLA fired warning shots in the air

It says PLA troops attempted to close in on one of India's forward positions

Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops attempted to close in on Indian forward positions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and “fired a few rounds in the air,” the Army said on Tuesday, while rejecting Chinese accusations that Indian troops had “outrageously fired warning shots” on the south bank of Pangong Tso.

“In the instant case on September 7, it was the PLA troops who were attempting to close in with one of our forward positions along the LAC and when dissuaded by own troops, PLA troops fired a few rounds in the air in an attempt to intimidate own troops,” an Army spokesperson said in a statement.

“However, despite the grave provocation, own troops exercised great restraint and behaved in a mature and responsible manner,” said the statement.

No shots have been fired along the India-China disputed boundary since 1975.

Stating that India was committed to disengagement and de-escalating the situation on the LAC, the spokesperson said, “China continues to undertake provocative activities to escalate. At no stage has the Indian Army transgressed across the LAC or resorted to use of any aggressive means, including firing.”

In a statement late on Monday, the PLA accused the Indian Army of illegally crossing the LAC and entering the south bank of Pangong Lake and the Shenpao mountain area and “outrageously fired warning shots”.

The PLA had been “blatantly” violating agreements and carrying out aggressive manoeuvres, while engagement at military, diplomatic and political level was in progress, the Army spokesperson said, adding the statement by the PLA Western Theatre Command was an attempt “to mislead their domestic and international audience.”

“The Indian Army is committed to maintaining peace and tranquility, however is also determined to protect national integrity and sovereignty at all costs,” he added.