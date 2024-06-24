Indian Army constructs 150 ft suspension bridge over flowing river in Sikkim in 48 hours

As heavy rains continue to lash parts of Sikkim and certain areas remain cut off, the engineers of Indian Army have successfully constructed a 150-foot suspension bridge in north Sikkim over a flowing river in less than 48 hours.

The bridge has re-established connectivity to border villages cut off due to persistent heavy rains and has provided much-needed relief to the local population affected by the severe weather conditions. The suspension bridge was launched over waters flowing at speeds exceeding 20 knots, and the entire project was completed in less than 48 hours.

“The construction of the bridge was carried out under exceptionally challenging conditions. Despite the adverse weather and fast-flowing waters, the Indian Army engineers demonstrated their unparalleled technical proficiency,” a press statement issued by the Ministry of Defence said.

Photographs and videos shared by the Ministry showed the bridge being given final touches under a fast flowing river. According to the press statement newly constructed foot suspension bridge not only reconnects the isolated areas but also facilitates the movement of people and the provision of essential relief materials to the affected locale

“The bridge will play a vital role in ensuring that the residents of these border villages have access to necessary resources and support during this difficult time,” the Ministry said.

Last week about 1200 tourists were stranded in north Sikkim due to landslides triggered by torrential rain. In October 2023, Sikkim witnessed one of the biggest environmental disasters when a glacial lake outburst flood led to the collapse of the Teesta III hydroelectric dam, killed more than 100 people, and affected thousands of others. The World Meteorological Organisations ‘State of the Climate Asia 2023’ report in April 2024 had described the floods as one of the worst climate-related disasters to have occurred on the continent last year.

“The Indian Army’s proactive measures in North Sikkim underscore its resolve to support and protect the local population, reaffirming its role as a pillar of strength in times of need. The Trishakti Corps will continue to monitor the situation and provide all necessary assistance to ensure the safety and security of the affected areas,” the Ministry’s press statement said.

