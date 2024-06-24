GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Indian Army constructs 150 ft suspension bridge over flowing river in Sikkim in 48 hours

The suspension bridge will reconnect areas cut off in north Sikkim. The suspension bridge was launched over waters flowing at speeds exceeding 20 knots, and the entire project was completed in less than 48 hours.

Published - June 24, 2024 09:32 am IST - Kolkata

Shiv Sahay Singh
Shiv Sahay Singh
The 150-foot suspension bridge, being constructed by engineers of Indian Army, being given final touches under a fast flowing river. 

The 150-foot suspension bridge, being constructed by engineers of Indian Army, being given final touches under a fast flowing river.  | Photo Credit: Ministry of Defence

As heavy rains continue to lash parts of Sikkim and certain areas remain cut off, the engineers of Indian Army have successfully constructed a 150-foot suspension bridge in north Sikkim over a flowing river in less than 48 hours.

Indian Army constructs river bridge in 6 days

The bridge has re-established connectivity to border villages cut off due to persistent heavy rains and has provided much-needed relief to the local population affected by the severe weather conditions. The suspension bridge was launched over waters flowing at speeds exceeding 20 knots, and the entire project was completed in less than 48 hours.

“The construction of the bridge was carried out under exceptionally challenging conditions. Despite the adverse weather and fast-flowing waters, the Indian Army engineers demonstrated their unparalleled technical proficiency,” a press statement issued by the Ministry of Defence said.

The bridge has re-established connectivity to border villages cut off due to persistent heavy rains and has provided much-needed relief to the local population affected by the severe weather conditions.

The bridge has re-established connectivity to border villages cut off due to persistent heavy rains and has provided much-needed relief to the local population affected by the severe weather conditions. | Photo Credit: Ministry of Defence

Photographs and videos shared by the Ministry showed the bridge being given final touches under a fast flowing river. According to the press statement newly constructed foot suspension bridge not only reconnects the isolated areas but also facilitates the movement of people and the provision of essential relief materials to the affected locale

“The bridge will play a vital role in ensuring that the residents of these border villages have access to necessary resources and support during this difficult time,” the Ministry said.

Last week about 1200 tourists were stranded in north Sikkim due to landslides triggered by torrential rain. In October 2023, Sikkim witnessed one of the biggest environmental disasters when a glacial lake outburst flood led to the collapse of the Teesta III hydroelectric dam, killed more than 100 people, and affected thousands of others. The World Meteorological Organisations ‘State of the Climate Asia 2023’ report in April 2024 had described the floods as one of the worst climate-related disasters to have occurred on the continent last year.

“The Indian Army’s proactive measures in North Sikkim underscore its resolve to support and protect the local population, reaffirming its role as a pillar of strength in times of need. The Trishakti Corps will continue to monitor the situation and provide all necessary assistance to ensure the safety and security of the affected areas,” the Ministry’s press statement said.

Related Topics

armed Forces / public works & infrastructure / Sikkim

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.