HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

First online entrance exam for Army's Agniveer recruitment begins today

First online exams is being held across the nation from April 17-26 for Army Agniveer recruitment

April 17, 2023 04:30 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST - Shillong, Meghalaya

ANI
First batch of Agniveers practicing at Somnath Sharma Parade Ground in Kumaon Regimental Headquarters, in Ranikhet. File

First batch of Agniveers practicing at Somnath Sharma Parade Ground in Kumaon Regimental Headquarters, in Ranikhet. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Indian Army is conducting its first-ever online Common Entrance Exam across the nation from April 17-26.

The online Common Entrance Exam will be conducted at 375 Examination Centres at 176 locations all over India.

The decision to conduct the online exam was taken to keep up with the pace of technology and fulfil the spirit of Digital India, added a release from the Indian Army.

This marks a major shift in the recruitment procedures of the Indian Army. The technological threshold in the nation has improved significantly and with enhanced digital awareness, the youth is now empowered to undertake online exams, stated a release from the Indian Army. From this year onwards, the recruitment will be carried out in three stages. In stage one, all candidates will undergo the Online CEE (Common Entrance Exam). In stage two, the shortlisted candidates will be called for recruitment rallies at locations decided by the respective Army Recruitment Office for Physical Fitness Test and Physical Measurement Test. Finally, in stage three the selected candidates will undergo a Medical Test. Thereafter, the final merit list of the successful candidates will be declared, as per the press release.

The exam would being conducted in the North East Zone at 26 centres across 14 cities in all seven States. The 14 cities are Naharlagun in Arunachal Pradesh, Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar and Tezpur in Assam, Imphal, Ukhrul and Churachandpur in Manipur, Shillong in Meghalaya, Aizawl in Mizoram, Dimapur and Kohima in Nagaland and Agartala in Tripura, said Indian Army.

Related Topics

India / armed Forces

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.