Indian Army chief Gen. Naravane meets U.K.'s Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Sir Carter

Army chief Gen. M.M. Naravane meets U.K.'s Chief of Defence Staff General Sir Nicholas Carter. Photo: Twitter/@adgpi via PTI

London

06 July 2021 13:37 IST

Chief of Army Staff Gen M.M. Naravane has met U.K.’s Chief of Defence Staff Gen Sir Nicholas Carter and exchanged views on defence cooperation between the two countries.

Gen. Naravane arrived on a two-day visit to the United Kingdom on July 5, the Indian High Commission in London said in a statement.

During the U.K. leg of his European tour, Gen. Naravane is also scheduled to meet U.K. Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace and Chief of General Staff General Sir Mark Carleton-Smith.

Advertising

Advertising

"General M.M. Naravane COAS interacted with General Sir Nicholas Carter, Chief of Defence Staff, CDS and exchanged views on bilateral defence cooperation," Additional Directorate General of Public Information of the Indian Army tweeted on July 6.

Earlier, Gen. Naravane inspected the Guard of Honour provided by the Grenadier Guards on Horse Guards’ Parade Square as part of his welcome by the British Army.

The Army chief will visit British Army formations and engage on subjects of mutual interest.

During the second leg of his Europe tour on July 7 and 8, Gen. Naravane will be holding important discussions with the Chief of Defence Staff and the Chief of Staff of the Italian Army.

"Additionally, the Chief of Army Staff will also inaugurate the Indian Army Memorial in the famous town of Cassino and will be briefed at the Italian Army's Counter IED Centre of Excellence at Cecchignola, Rome," the Indian Army had said in a pre-visit statement.