Indian among six killed in Egypt road accident

An Indian national was among six people killed when two buses crashed into a truck in Egypt’s Suez governorate on Saturday, according to a media report.
The buses were heading to beach-resort town Hurghada when one of them hit the truck on Sokhna-Zafarana Road, followed by the second bus also crashing in, the Egypt Independent reported.
The deceased include an Indian man, two Malaysians and three Egyptians. More than 20 people were injured and rushed to the hospital, the report said.
The Indian embassy in Cairo tweeted, “Bus accident with 16 Indian tourists on board occurred today near Ain Sokhna in Egypt. Embassy officials are at hospitals in Suez city and Cairo. Helpline numbers +20-1211299905 and +20-1283487779 are available.”
Sources told the Egyptian Independent that the injured include other Indian and Malaysian nationals. However, no other details were released.
