Indian-American student dies in Ohio

February 02, 2024 04:54 am | Updated 04:54 am IST - New York

An Indian-American student in Ohio has died and police are investigating the case, the Consulate General of India in New York said on February 1, noting that foul play is not suspected at this stage.

“Deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of Mr. Shreyas Reddy Benigeri, a student of Indian origin in Ohio," the Consulate said in a post on X.

Benigeri was a student of the Lindner School of Business, Cincinnati.

"Police investigation is underway. At this stage, foul play is not suspected,” the Consulate said, without divulging any further details of the incident.

The Consulate continues to remain in touch with the family and is extending all possible assistance to them, it said. Benigeri’s family in India has been informed about the tragedy and it is understood that his father is expected to arrive from India soon.

The incident comes just days after Indian student, 25-year-old Vivek Saini, was fatally attacked in Georgia state’s Lithonia city by Julian Faulkner.

Another student, 18-year-old Akul B Dhawan at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign was found dead last month with signs of hypothermia. Dhawan reportedly went missing in the early hours of January 20 and was found dead almost 10 hours later on the back porch of a building near the university campus in west Urbana in the U.S. state of Illinois.

