Indian ambassador Sandhu meets Speaker McCarthy, holds discussions on strengthening bilateral ties

April 19, 2023 08:12 am | Updated 08:12 am IST - Washington

U.S. House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy had then said that he looks forward to travelling to India as Speaker and wants to continue to strengthen the bonds between the two countries.

PTI

India’s Ambassador to the U.S. Taranjit Singh Sandhu (R) with the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy on April 18, 2023. Photo: Twitter/@SandhuTaranjitS

India’s Ambassador to the U.S. Taranjit Singh Sandhu on April 18 met the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy and had a discussion on further strengthening the India-U.S. partnership.

“Continued our fruitful discussions on further strengthening India-US partnership and other issues of mutual interest,” Mr. Sandhu said in a tweet after the meeting he had with Speaker McCarthy at the U.S. Capitol.

The Republican Speaker is the third in line of succession after President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. “Delighted to meet again with Speaker McCarthy today at Capitol,” the Ambassador said, posting three pictures from the meeting with the Speaker.

Mr. Sandhu had previously met Mr. McCarthy who then was the House Minority Leader, on November 21 last year.

In February this year, Mr. McCarthy sent his wishes to Mr. Sandhu during a reception hosted in his honour by an eminent Indian American couple in California.

In his message, Mr. McCarthy had then said that he looks forward to travelling to India as Speaker and wants to continue to strengthen the bonds between the two countries.

