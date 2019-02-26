Watch | Indian Air Force strike in Balakot: what next?

India struck Jaish-e-Mohammed’s (JeM) biggest camp in Pakistan early Tuesday in a major “non-military pre-emptive” action, killing a large number of terrorists and trainers of the Pakistan-based terror group which, a top official said, was preparing to carry out suicide attacks in this country.

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said credible intelligence was received that the JeM was planning to carry out more suicide attacks in India after the Pulwama bombing on a CRPF convoy that killed 40 jawans. “In an intelligence-led operation in the early hours of today, India struck the biggest training camp of JeM in Balakot. In this operation, a very large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders and groups of jihadis who were being trained for fidayeen action were eliminated,” Mr. Gokhale said.

