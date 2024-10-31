India won’t spare terrorists’ masters: PM Modi urges nation to unite against ‘terrorism’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations on Thursday (October 31, 2024), underlined that “terrorism will not be tolerated” and urged the nation to strengthen its unity in the face of ongoing challenges.

"Terrorists' masters now know that harming India won't yield results, as India won't spare them!" PM Modi.

PM Modi also spoke about the challenges faced in the Northeast region, underscoring that the Government has effectively tackled separatism through "dialogue, trust, and development."

He praised the Bodo and Bru-Reang agreements for establishing peace and stability and noted that the accord with the National Liberation Front of Tripura has resolved long-standing unrest. "India is moving forward with peace, development, and prosperity," he added.

Reflecting on the people of Jammu and Kashmir, PM Modi said, “The people of Jammu and Kashmir have rejected the age-old agenda of separatism and terrorism. They have made the Constitution of India and the democracy of India victorious. They have put an end to the propaganda going on for 70 years with their votes. Today, on National Unity Day, I salute the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

He highlighted that many threats to national unity have been addressed in the past decade. PM Modi also mentioned the successful resolution of the border dispute between Assam and Meghalaya, calling it a significant step toward national integration.

He stated, "When the history of the 21st century is written, there will be a chapter on how India uprooted the disease of Naxalism."The Prime Minister described India's current trajectory as one of vision, direction, and determination.

"Today, we have before us and India that has vision, direction, and determination. Such an India is both empowering and inclusive, sensitive and alert, humble and also on the path of evolution, which knows the importance of both strength and peace," he said.

During his address, the Prime Minister also spoke about India's rapid and "not normal" development amid global turmoil, stating, "It is not normal to develop at the fastest pace amidst the great turmoil in the world. It is not normal to communicate Buddha's messages during Yuddha."

PM Modi emphasised that while the world faces crises, countries are increasingly looking toward India. "This is not normal; this is a new history being created. Today the world is seeing how India is solving its problems with determination."

However, PM Modi expressed concerns about forces attempting to create instability within India. “With the growing strength of India and the growing sense of unity in India, there are some forces... trying to spread instability and anarchy in India.”

“They are engaged in harming the economic interests of India. Those forces want wrong messages to go to the investors of the world, creating a negative image of India. These people are even targeting the Indian army. Misinformation campaigns are being run. They want to create separation in the army... The only purpose of their efforts is to weaken Indian society and its unity. These people never want India to develop. Because the politics of a weak India and a poor India suit such people. This dirty politics has been carried out by weakening the country for five decades. We have to identify this gang of urban naxals — those who dream of breaking the country and work with the idea of destroying it, wearing false masks on their faces. We have to fight them,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity on his 150th birth anniversary, stating that Patel's work continues to inspire future generations. After honouring Patel, he administered the Unity Oath and attended the 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' parade at the Parade Ground in Kevadia.

The Ekta Diwas Parade included 16 marching contingents from nine states and one Union Territory, four Central Armed Police Forces, the National Cadet Corps (NCC), and a marching band. Special attractions featured a Hell March contingent of the National Security Guard (NSG), a daredevil show by BSF and CRPF bikers, a display of Indian Martial Arts by the BSF, a piped band show by schoolchildren, and a 'Surya Kiran' flypast by the Indian Air Force.