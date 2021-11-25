India willing to supply vaccines to other countries, says Health Minister

Mandaviya interacts with envoys of Latin America and the Caribbean nations

India is willing to supply COVID-19 vaccines — Covishield and Covaxin — to countries that require them, said Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya while interacting with the Ambassadors of Latin America and the Caribbean nations on Thursday.

Under the Vaccine Maitri initiative, 6.63 crore doses were sent to 95 countries.

Stating that vaccination in India is recognised by 110 countries at present, the Minister said mutual recognition increases ease of travel for tourism and business thereby boosting economic recovery the world so desperately needs.

The Health Ministry said nearly 1.2 billion doses have been administered with 82% of Indians receiving at least one dose and 44% being fully vaccinated.