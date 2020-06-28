India will win battles against coronavirus and Chinese aggression: Amit Shah

New Delhi

28 June 2020 22:14 IST

Union Home Minister accuses Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of indulging in “shallow politics”.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said India will win the battles against the COVID-19 pandemic and the Chinese aggression along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

Mr. Shah, in an interview with the news agency Asian News International (ANI), said, “We will win both the battles. I want to assure the people that under the leadership of Modiji, we will win both the battles.”

He said Parliament is about to convene, and he will discuss everything related to China that has occurred in the country since 1962.

Accusing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of indulging in “shallow politics”, Mr. Shah said the party should introspect why Pakistan and China were promoting Twitter hashtags initiated by its leader.

Mr. Shah was asked about the hashtag #surrendermodi, which was spurred by Mr. Gandhi’s tweet, in which he sought to know the “expanse of territory occupied by the Chinese”.

“Parliament will convene, come there, we will have a one-to-one discussion. From 1962 till now, let’s discuss, no one is afraid of discussions. But when jawans are struggling (sangharsh) at the border and government has taken a stand, is taking firm action, then to raise issues that make Pakistan and China happy is not done,” he said.

Mr. Shah also spoke at length on various measures taken by the Centre and the Delhi government to control the spread of the coronavirus disease in the national capital.