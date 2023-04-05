ADVERTISEMENT

India will provide full support to South Sudan in ongoing political process: President Droupadi Murmu

April 05, 2023 03:02 pm | Updated 03:02 pm IST - New Delhi

Welcoming a Parliamentary delegation from South Sudan, led by the Speaker of the Transitional National Assembly Jemma Nunu Kumba, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Droupadi Murmu said India is proud to be a major troop contributor to the UN Peacekeeping Missions in South Sudan.

PTI

President Droupadi Murmu. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Emphasising that South Sudan can benefit from the Indian experience in Parliamentary democracy, including the drafting of a new constitution, President Droupadi Murmu on April 5 said India will extend full support in the process.

"The President said that South Sudan can benefit from India's experiences in Parliamentary democracy in its ongoing political process, including the drafting of a new Constitution. She further said that India would extend its full support to South Sudan in this process," a statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Underlining the cordial and friendly relations between India and South Sudan, Ms. Murmu said apart from peace missions, Indian soldiers are playing an important humanitarian role and contributing to furthering relations between the two countries.

India is determined to be a reliable development partner for South Sudan, she added and expressed confidence that the youth of South Sudan would take advantage of the training and capacity-building opportunities provided by India's ITEC and ICCR scholarship programmes.

