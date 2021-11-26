NEW DELHI

Restrictions on the number of flights from a country will depend on its health risk status.

India will permit international flights from all countries from December 15, but there will be restrictions on the number of flights from a country depending on its health risk status.

"The competent authority has decided to resume the scheduled commercial international passenger services to/ from India with effect from 15th December, 2021," Ministry of Civil Aviation said in an order issued today.

"Due to prevailing COVID-19 situation, the capacity entitlements shall be as per the category of countries based on enlistment of countries as at-risk from time to time by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare," it adds.

Countries excluded from the Health Ministry's list of "at risk" nations will be allowed 100% of pre-COVID 19 flights. These include countries like the U.S., UAE, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand.

Countries that are in the "at risk" list but with whom India has an air bubble arrangement will be allowed 75% of pre-COVID-19 capacity. These include countries like U.K., France, Germany, Netherlands, Singapore.

Countries that are in the "at risk" list but with whom India doesn't have an air bubble will be allowed only 50% of pre-COVID flights. These include South Africa, Brazil, China, Hong Kong, Israel.