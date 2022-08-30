India will occupy position of ‘Vishwa Guru’ by 2047: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks during the unveiling ceremony of Veer Mata Panna Dhai’s statue, in Udaipur, Rajasthan. | Photo Credit: PTI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said India is no longer weak but has become a powerful country in the world, and will again attain the position of “Vishwa Guru” by 2047.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at a public function in Udaipur, Mr. Singh said India has never attacked any country but if anyone tries to look at India with an evil eye, then India has given a befitting reply.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government will not allow India's honour and self-respect to bow down at any cost.

After unveiling the statue of Panna Dhai, a 16th century nursemaid known for sacrificing her son to safeguard the future of Mewar in Rajasthan, Mr. Singh said that India considers all the countries of the world as its family.

ADVERTISEMENT

“India is the country that gave the message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' while considering the people living on the earth as family members. That is why we have neither attacked any country nor occupied even an inch of land,” he said.

Referring to the terrorist attacks in Uri and Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, the defence minister said that PM Modi called two-three ministers, including him, and took decision within five minutes following which Indian soldiers eliminated terrorists on Pakistan's soil.

He said during the Ukraine crisis, Prime Minister Modi spoke to the presidents of Russia, Ukraine and the U.S. over telephone, after which the war stopped for a few hours and 22,500 Indian youths trapped there were rescued.

Mr. Singh further said, “We want to make India self-reliant. We will not buy guns, rifles, ammunition, and missiles from other countries as after some time, they will be made in India by the people of the country.” Speaking on the problem of unemployment, he said the issue cannot be resolved only by giving speeches but the youth of India will get employment by taking some decisions by strengthening the heart and that the prime minister is doing.

Remembering Panna Dhai, the senior BJP leader said she gave an example of valour and bravery by sacrificing her son to protect the future of Mewar.

Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Gulab Chand Kataria and other local leaders of the party were also present at the event.