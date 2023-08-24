India will lead the whole world: Mohan Bhagwat

August 24, 2023 03:20 am | Updated 03:20 am IST - New Delhi

India will lead the whole world on the path of physical and spiritual progress, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said on the success of India’s Moon mission.

“Until now, no one had landed on the south pole of the Moon. Our scientists have achieved this after long, hard work. This will not just benefit the country but the whole world,” Mr. Bhagwat said.

He further said that with the vision of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, which envelops the whole world with its affection, India is now moving towards becoming a country that provides peace and prosperity to the world.