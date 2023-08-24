HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India will lead the whole world: Mohan Bhagwat

‘Our scientists have achieved landing on the Moon’s south pole after long, hard work,’ RSS chief said

August 24, 2023 03:20 am | Updated 03:20 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. File

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. File | Photo Credit: PTI

India will lead the whole world on the path of physical and spiritual progress, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said on the success of India’s Moon mission.

“Until now, no one had landed on the south pole of the Moon. Our scientists have achieved this after long, hard work. This will not just benefit the country but the whole world,” Mr. Bhagwat said.

He further said that with the vision of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, which envelops the whole world with its affection, India is now moving towards becoming a country that provides peace and prosperity to the world.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.