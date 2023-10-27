  • Kailash Limbu (NPO) won the BSF Trophy for Proficiency in Outdoor Subjects
  • Simran Bharadwaj (Gujarat) won the Director SVP NPA Trophy for Best Lady Probationer in Outdoor Training
  • Antriksh Jain (UP) won the Tonk Cup for Equitation
  • Isha Singh (AGMUT) won the National Forensic Science University (NFSU) Trophy for Police Sciences
  • Madhan C. (TN) and Akshay Pramod Sabadra (Chhattisgarh) won the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) Trophy for Computer Studies