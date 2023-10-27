October 27, 2023 10:25 am | Updated 12:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

India will have the most tech-savvy police force to tackle cyber-threats and criminals, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah after reviewing the passing-out parade of the 75th batch of Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) in Telangana’s Hyderabad on Friday.

“Technology will play an important role in the future and we are implementing a police technology mission with an aim to have the most tech savvy system in the world to tackle cyber threats and criminals. I’m sure the technological background of the officers will contribute to this initiative,” added the Union Minister.

Mr. Amit Shah stressed on the fact that most of the probationers have engineering and technical background. Of the 175 probationers of the 75th Regular Recruit (RR) batch, including 34 women officers, 155 were IPS probationers, while 20 were foreign probationers. Five probationers were from the Nepal Police Service, six from Royal Bhutan Police, five from Maldives Police Service and four from the Mauritius Police Force.

The Home Minister said that the 75th batch officers are part of a historic moment. “I hope that the officers, with their hard work, effort and sacrifice, will make this even more significant. The batch will be deputed to serve the country during the 100th year of Independence and will witness the transformation of our nation. They have the responsibility to maintain peace and stability and also to take the legacy of the academy forward. I hope that the officers will learn the local language, history and heritage of the state they will be deployed in to enable better reach and better policing,” he said.

Mentioning the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, the Union Minister said that the new criminal justice system will come into force in a short time and that the probationers will be enforcing the same. “You will have to adapt to the new criminal justice system which has been changed for better policing,” he said.

Anushtha Kalia wins Sword of Honour

The parade was led by Anushtha Kalia of AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territories) cadre. Born in Delhi, she was the overall topper of Basic Course Phase - 1 training and won the IPS Association’s Sword of Honour for the Best Outdoor Probationer. She worked as a software engineer before joining the IPS.

Other trophy and cup winners of the batch are:

Kailash Limbu (NPO) won the BSF Trophy for Proficiency in Outdoor Subjects

Simran Bharadwaj (Gujarat) won the Director SVP NPA Trophy for Best Lady Probationer in Outdoor Training

Antriksh Jain (UP) won the Tonk Cup for Equitation

Isha Singh (AGMUT) won the National Forensic Science University (NFSU) Trophy for Police Sciences

Madhan C. (TN) and Akshay Pramod Sabadra (Chhattisgarh) won the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) Trophy for Computer Studies

Speaking on the occasion, the director of the National Police Academy, Amit Garg said that the present batch joined on December 19, 2022 and have finished their 15-week foundation training at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Academy of Administration, Mussoorie. “With the importance of policing, we have updated the training curriculum and taught them a more democratic approach toward policing through the sensitatation and competency modules,” said the official.