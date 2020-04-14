India will emerge victorious in the fight, says Sonia Gandhi in video message

Hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation on the completion of the three week lockdown, the Congress party released a video in which party president Sonia Gandhi lauded the citizens for showing patience and restraint in staying inside their houses.

The Congress chief expressed confidence that with a strong determination, India will emerge victorious in the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic soon and asked people to stay inside their homes.

Highlighting the efforts of the corona warriors like doctors, health workers, sanitation workers, police and security personnel and government officials in fighting the Covid pandemic despite inadequate personal protection, Ms. Gandhi also referred to reports of discrimination against doctors. "This is quite wrong and our civilization and culture doesn't allow it,"she said in a Hindi video message.

The Congress chief appealed to the people to stay indoors and step out only when it is absolutely essential.

"Stay in your houses. Wash your hands repeatedly and step out only if it's absolutely essential. And always cover your face with a mask or gamcha (towel). All of you should co-operate in this fight," she said.

The Congress chief pointed out that every Indian is fighting the pandemic unitedly, be it feeding the poor or offering dry ration or distributing masks and sanitizers.

Ms. Gandhi also reiterated that the Congress party and its workers are ready to provide any assistance to the people in the fight against COVID-19.