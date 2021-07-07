India will emerge stronger post-pandemic: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister defends farm laws, points to economic recovery

India will experience a fast economic recovery following the second wave of COVID-19 and emerge as a “friendlier business destination”, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Tuesday.

Addressing the Indo-Pacific Business Summit organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Mr. Jaishankar said the pandemic brought out many shortcomings in the global health system and defended the farm laws passed by the Union government in August last year.

“India is coming out of the second wave and will witness a strong economic recovery. It will be a more dynamic and friendlier business destination. We will contribute to being an engine of growth for the global economy. And we will be very much a part of more reliable and resilient supply chains that the post-COVID world requires,” said Mr. Jaishankar presenting how India has been charting out a plan of recovery from the impact of the second wave.

Mr. Jaishankar referred to bold measures taken by the Modi government in sectors like health, agriculture and tourism.

“On agriculture, empowering farmers and enabling free trade has been matched by a stronger commitment to post-harvest infrastructure,” said the Minister.

Mr. Jaishankar said the government’s initiatives will make agriculture “more sustainable” and help in harnessing of blue economy “more seriously”.

“The strengthening of digital connectivity both within and between the countries of the Indo-Pacific is an essential condition for our economic prosperity and development. Like-minded countries must work together for data driven digital development partnerships,” said Mr Jaishankar.