National

India will definitely get its economic growth back: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the annual session of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on its 125th anniversary via video link, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the annual session of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on its 125th anniversary via video link, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 2, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Speaking at industry association CII’s annual session, the Prime Minister said intent, inclusion, investment, infrastructure and innovation are crucial for India to revert back to a high-growth trajectory.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 2 said India will definitely get its economic growth back as the government continues to pursue various reforms.

Speaking at industry association CII’s annual session, he said the government has taken tough steps to fight the coronavirus pandemic and has also taken care of the economy.

“On the one hand we have to save lives of our people and on the other hand we have to stabilise the economy and speed up the economy,” he said.

“Yes, we will definitely get our growth back,” he asserted.

He said he gets this confidence from farmers, small businesses and entrepreneurs.

“Corona may have slowed our speed (of growth) but India has now moved ahead from lockdown with the phase one of Unlock. Unlock Phase-1 has reopened a large part of the economy,” he said.

He said intent, inclusion, investment, infrastructure and innovation are crucial for India to revert back to a high-growth trajectory.

“For us, reforms are not any random or scattered decisions. For us, reforms are systemic, planned, integrated, inter-connected and futuristic process,” he said.

He further noted that “for us, reforms mean courage to take decisions and taking them to logical conclusion.”

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 2, 2020 12:30:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/india-will-definitely-get-its-economic-growth-back-pm-modi/article31728940.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY