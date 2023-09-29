HamberMenu
India will become world’s largest economy by 2027: Amit Shah 

India first choice of global companies which want to shift production from other countries, says Home Minister

September 29, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - New Delhi:

The Hindu Bureau
Home Minister Amit Shah with PHDCCI President Saket Dalmia, Senior Vice President Sanjeev Agrawal and other dignitaries during the 118th annual session of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry on ‘Rising India: Amrit Kaal of Unprecedented Growth’ at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi on September 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

Home Minister Amit Shah said on September 29 that India was the first choice of global companies which want to shift their production from other countries. He said India would become the largest economy by 2027.

Mr. Shah said the time had come to change both the size and scale of the Indian industry and the need of the hour was companies should go multinational.

He was addressing the 118th annual session of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI). The Home Minister said the biggest achievement in these 75 years had been that India as a country had succeeded in deepening the roots of democracy, adding the country had shown the world that governance in terms of policy was a continuous process.

“Now the world is looking towards India in all areas, including fight against terrorism, solar alliance, green energy etc. and many of our initiatives are guiding the world today,” he said.

Mr. Shah said India had secured its place in all the sectors such as green hydrogen, semiconductors, electric vehicles, solar energy, defence, drones, space, mining and green fuel ethanol, which were going to impact the world economy for the next 25 years.

“Policy paralysis”

The last nine years had witnessed decisive policies, political stability, democracy and teamwork in the federal structure that led the country out of the “policy paralysis” which was prevalent during 2004-14, Mr. Shah said.

“Our GDP has grown from $2.03 trillion to $3.75 trillion during the period, which is almost double. Per capita income has grown from ₹68,000 in 2013-14... to ₹1.80 lakh,” he said.

The Home Minister said that because of the new education policy brought by the Modi government, India was going to become the best destination in the world for students in the next 10 years.

