India will always stand with the Global South: EAM Jaishankar on U.N. Day

India will always stand with the Global South and seek to strengthen the U.N.'s effectiveness, said External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on October 24 on the annual commemorative day celebrating the creation of the United Nations.

"India's ongoing tenure as the member of the UNSC has reflected our principled approach of promoting dialogue and diplomacy to meet contemporary challenges. India will always stand with the Global South and seek to strengthen the UN's effectiveness," he said.

"Our focus on reformed multilateralism, rule of law, and a fair and equitable international system is aimed at ensuring UN's continued relevance," he added.

As the U.N.'s founding member, India remains committed to its purposes and principles, Mr. Jaishankar said. "Our contributions to implementing the goals of the Charter are a reflection of this commitment."

During his 11-day U.S. visit last month, the External Affairs Minister articulated both infringements of India's core interests as well as issues of pressing global concern including the long impending U.N. reforms. "I think it's a collective effort that members of the UN have to make and we have been pressing the reform effort," he had said while addressing a press conference in Washington.

United Nations Day, on October 24, marks the anniversary of the entry into force in 1945 of the U.N. Charter. With the ratification of this founding document by the majority of its signatories, including the five permanent members of the Security Council, the United Nations officially came into being.

"Today, the urgency for all countries to come together, to fulfil the promise of the nations united, has rarely been greater," the message on U.N. website read.