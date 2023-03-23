India will always remember sacrifice of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru: PM Modi

March 23, 2023 09:57 am | Updated 10:08 am IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to revolutionaries Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on Martyrs' Day on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

The day is observed to mark their death anniversary.

The three freedom fighters were hanged by the British in 1931 in what is known as the 'Lahore conspiracy' case, and their story of sacrifice and valour is considered one of the most inspirational chapters of the Indian freedom movement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Modi tweeted, "India will always remember the sacrifice of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru. These are greats who made an unparalleled contribution to our freedom struggle."

The Prime Minister also posted a clip of his earlier addresses lauding the three freedom fighters.

‘A towering intellectual’: PM hails Lohia

PM Modi also paid homage to socialist icon Ram Manohar Lohia on his birth anniversary, hailing him as a towering intellectual and a prolific thinker who contributed immensely to India’s freedom struggle.

In a separate tweet, Mr. Modi said:“He was a towering intellectual and prolific thinker who contributed immensely to India’s freedom struggle and later as a dedicated leader as well as MP. We are working hard to fulfil his vision for a strong India.”

Born in 1910, Lohia enriched socialist politics with his ideas rooted in grassroots and mass politics and was also instrumental in spearheading an alliance of opposition parties to a position to challenge the then-dominant Congress party.