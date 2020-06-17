India will always remain indebted to soldiers for their supreme sacrifice in Ladakh: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said India will always remain indebted to its soldiers who lost their lives in Ladakh’s Galwan protecting the country’s territory, and their bravery reflects the commitment towards the motherland.
In a series of tweets, Mr. Shah said the pain of losing the brave soldiers at Ladakh’s Galwan cannot be put in words.
“India will always remain indebted for their supreme sacrifice. Entire nation and Modi government stands firmly with their families in this hour of grief. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured,” he said.
The Home Minister said the nation salutes the immortal heroes who sacrificed their lives to keep Indian territory safe and secure.
“Their bravery reflects India’s commitment towards her land,” he said, adding, “I bow to the families who have blessed Indian Army with such great heroes“.
Twenty Indian soldiers, including a colonel, were killed on Monday evening in a clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the sacrifice of the Indian soldiers will not go in vain.
He also said that India wants peace but is capable of giving a befitting reply, if instigated.
“For us, the unity and sovereignty of the country is most important,” Mr. Modi said in his opening remarks on day two of the virtual conference with chief ministers on coronavirus.
The opposition had been questioning the government’s “silence” on the biggest ever military confrontation between the two armies in over five decades.
