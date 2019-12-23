India welcomes preliminary results of Afghan presidential poll

India on Monday welcomed the preliminary results of the Afghan presidential election that was held on September 28.

A statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the complaints regarding discrepancies in counting should be addressed through legal processes.

“We welcome the announcement of the preliminary results of the presidential election of Afghanistan held on 28 September and commend all the leaders and institutions for their hard work to preserve and strengthen democracy in the country,” said MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

A preliminary result declared on Sunday gave majority to President Ashraf Ghani. His main challenger Abdullah Abdullah doubted over a large number of votes cast.

“We expect that the complaints would be addressed through the prescribed legal processes so that the final results are declared in a timely manner,” said Mr. Kumar.