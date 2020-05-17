India welcomes Ghani-Abdullah pact

India welcomed the agreement signed by Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani and his political rival Abdullah Abdullah on Sunday, bringing them together in government and appointing Mr. Abdullah to the High Peace Council tasked with talks with the Taliban. The move ends weeks of bitterness over a heavily contested presidential election, where Mr. Ghani was declared the winner, and is expected to speed up the intra-Afghan dialogue preparations that are already delayed two months behind the planned date of March 10.
"India hopes the Political Agreement and creation of the High Council of National Reconciliation will result in renewed efforts for establishing enduring peace and stability and putting an end to externally sponsored terrorism and violence," said a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.
New Delhi also called for an "immediate ceasefire" to help Afghanistan deal with the covid-19 pandemic. The Taliban has thus far rejected all calls for a ceasefire.
