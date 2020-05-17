National

India welcomes Ghani-Abdullah pact

Abdullah Abdullah and Ashraf Ghani in Kabul on February 29, 2020.

Abdullah Abdullah and Ashraf Ghani in Kabul on February 29, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AFP

India welcomed the agreement signed by Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani and his political rival Abdullah Abdullah on Sunday, bringing them together in government and appointing Mr. Abdullah to the High Peace Council tasked with talks with the Taliban. The move ends weeks of bitterness over a heavily contested presidential election, where Mr. Ghani was declared the winner, and is expected to speed up the intra-Afghan dialogue preparations that are already delayed two months behind the planned date of March 10.

Also read: India must not give Taliban legitimacy until it joins intra-Afghan talks, says former envoy Amar Sinha

"India hopes the Political Agreement and creation of the High Council of National Reconciliation will result in renewed efforts for establishing enduring peace and stability and putting an end to externally sponsored terrorism and violence," said a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

New Delhi also called for an "immediate ceasefire" to help Afghanistan deal with the covid-19 pandemic. The Taliban has thus far rejected all calls for a ceasefire.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
India-Afghanistan
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 17, 2020 11:48:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/india-welcomes-ghani-abdullah-pact/article31609519.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY