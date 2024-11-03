ADVERTISEMENT

India wants to grow with world: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

Published - November 03, 2024 05:47 pm IST - Brisbane

Mr. Jaishankar arrived earlier in the day on the first leg of his two-nation tour which will also take him to Singapore

PTI

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during an interaction with members of the Indian community, in Brisbane, Australia | Photo Credit: PTI

India, which is on the path of growth, wants to grow with the world, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday (November 3, 2024), stressing that there is genuine goodwill and desire among nations to work with India.

Mr. Jaishankar arrived earlier in the day on the first leg of his two-nation tour which will also take him to Singapore.

"Namaste Australia! Landed in Brisbane today. Look forward to productive engagements over the next few days to take forward the India-Australia Dosti," he posted on X.

Addressing the Indian community in Brisbane, Mr. Jaishankar said, “India will grow. India is growing, but India wants to grow with the world.” When India looks at the world, it sees opportunities.”

"We are optimistic. There may be problems, but overall, we think the world has goodwill and a desire to work with India. We see a sentiment overall in the world for India to succeed and it's important we harness that sentiment," Mr. Jaishankar said.

He mentioned that there are numerous opportunities for global cooperation in the fields of education and research.

"The image today of Indians abroad, the image of being well educated, of being personally responsible, the work ethic, the family-centric nature of our lives. I think the combination of all of this today makes us very, very attractive in the global workplace," he said.

"And I think it's important that that brand is developed, that those skills are nurtured...And again, I emphasise that this era, you know, this era of AI, of electric mobility, of chips, this will require a global workforce," he added. During his visit, Mr. Jaishankar will inaugurate India’s fourth consulate in Australia in Brisbane.

He will also co-chair the 15th Foreign Ministers’ Framework Dialogue (FMFD) with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong in Canberra.

He will deliver the keynote address at the inaugural session of the 2nd Raisina Down Under to be held in the Australian Parliament House.

He is also scheduled to have interactions with Australian leadership, parliamentarians, the business community, media and think tanks.

