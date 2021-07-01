National

India, Vietnam to raise ties in defence industry, technology

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during a virtual interaction with his Vietnamese counterpart Sr Lt Gen Phan Van Giang, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 1, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

In an online interaction on Thursday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Vietnamese counterpart Sr Lt Gen Phan Van Giang agreed to initiate measures to enhance cooperation in the defence industry and technology domain and look forward to greater synergy in effectively deepening bilateral cooperative engagements across the spectrum.

“Both Ministers acknowledged the significance of the Joint Vision Statement (JSV) of 2015-20 in strengthening defence cooperation engagements between both the countries thus far and looked forward to concluding the JSV of 2021-25 at the earliest opportunity,” a Ministry statement said.


