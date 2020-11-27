National

India, Vietnam hold bilateral talks

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Vietnamese counterpart General Ngo Xuan Lich on Friday discussed collaboration in defence industry capability building, training and cooperation in United Nations peacekeeping operations during bilateral talks via video-conferencing.

“In a further step towards deeper bilateral cooperation, both sides signed an implementing arrangement for cooperation in the field of Hydrography between National Hydrographic Office, India and Vietnam Hydrographic Office in the presence of the two Ministers,” Defence Ministry said in a statement. The arrangement will enable sharing of hydrographic data and assist in production of navigational charts by both sides, it stated.

Underlining the vision of “Atma Nirbhar Bharat” for enhancing self-reliance including defence industries, Mr. Singh urged closer defence industry cooperation between India and Vietnam by concluding an institutionalised framework agreement in the near future.

Vietnamese Defence Minister invited Mr. Singh for ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting Plus being hosted by Vietnam on December 10 through virtual mode.

