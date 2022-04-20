India-Vietnam air services to resume this month-end

A Vietjet airplane. File | Photo Credit: AP

Flights between the two countries were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic

The Vietnamese airlines VietJet has announced resumption of direct air service between India and Vietnam, suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, during the ongoing visit of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla along with a delegation of Parliamentarians.

The airline also inaugurated new routes between the two countries.

The two countries have also signed a memorandum of understanding for a joint venture between Galaxy Digital Holdings of Vietnam, Sovico Group and Tech Mahindra Ltd of India

Vietnamese airlines VietJet was operating regular flights from Hanoi and Ho Chin Minh City to New Delhi before the outbreak of the pandemic. Apart from this, charter flights were also being operated to the major Buddhist spiritual centre, Bodh Gaya. These services that were suspended after the pandemic struck have now been resumed. The two existing services from Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi to New Delhi will resume on April 29 and April 30.

Additionally, four new routes will connect Hanoi and Mumbai, Ho Chi Minh City and Mumbai and the southern resort island of Phu Quoc with New Delhi and Mumbai. Vietjet Air will operate four round-trip flights each week on the HCM City-Mumbai route from June 2 and three weekly round-trip flights on the Hanoi-Mumbai route from June 3. Similarly, four round-trip flights will be available on the Phu Quoc-Mumbai route every week and three flights on the Phu Quoc-New Delhi route will be available from September 8 and 9.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Birla said that the new and increased connectivity between Vietnam and India would generate business and tourism opportunities, which would boost the economies of both the countries.

Separately, a memorandum of understanding was signed between Galaxy Digital Holdings of Vietnam, Sovico Group and Tech Mahindra Ltd of India in the presence of Mr. Birla. Under this agreement, Tech Mahindra and Galaxy Digital will work together to establish a global software development centre in Vietnam.

Apart from this, initiatives on data exchange, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) services, research and innovation centres and IT training centres will be made. Mr. Birla said that Vietnam was one of India’s closest partners and an important pillar of the Act East policy and Indo-Pacific vision. India and Vietnam shared a common outlook on issues of global and regional peace.

Speaking about matters of regional and global importance, Mr. Birla said that as countries facing similar challenges and sharing similar developmental perspectives, India and Vietnam could further expand their cooperation in areas such as climate change and sustainable development, health care and digital economy.