India used cluster ammunition: Pak.

The Pakistan Army said on Saturday that the Indian troops had used “cluster ammunition” to target civilians across the Line of Control and killed two persons. The Indian Army rejected the charge as “pure propaganda.”

Pakistan Army Spokesperson Major-General Asif Ghafoor said in a statement that the international community should take note of the “violation” of the Geneva Convention and international humanitarian law. “The Indian Army uses cluster ammunition along the Line of Control deliberately targeting civilian population... This is in violation of the Geneva Convention,” he said.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said his country would highlight the alleged use of cluster ammunition at the international level.

In New Delhi, a top Army officer said a photograph circulated by Mr. Qureshi on Twitter was that of mortar bombs and not of cluster ammunition.