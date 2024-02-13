ADVERTISEMENT

India, U.S. will explore expanding training, co-development avenues during Army Chief’s visit

February 13, 2024 05:23 am | Updated 05:23 am IST - NEW DELHI

During his visit, the Army Chief will engage in high-level discussions and interactions with General Randy George, United States Chief of Staff of the Army, and other senior military leaders

The Hindu Bureau

Army chief Gen Manoj Pande. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

India and the U.S. will explore avenues for more significant training, co-development and co-production engagements during Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande’s visit from February 13 to 16. The U.S. will showcase its Stryker infantry vehicles, which is one of the projects currently being discussed by the two sides as part of the co-development and co-production efforts.

“This visit underscores the deepening military cooperation and strategic partnership between India and the United States, aiming to further strengthen defence cooperation and foster stronger bonds between the armies of both nations,” the Army said in a statement on Monday. “Further, the itinerary includes a visit to the ‘Army Geospatial Centre’ at Fort Belvoir, the ‘National Defence University’ at Fort McNair, and interactions with leadership at Headquarters 1 Corps. He will also engage with units at the forefront of military innovation and strategy, including the Stryker Unit, 1st Multi-Domain Task Force, the 1st Special Forces Group at Seattle and the Defence Innovation Unit in San Francisco.”

India, U.S. in agreement on strategic issues: Rajnath

During his visit, the Army Chief will engage in high-level discussions and interactions with General Randy George, United States Chief of Staff of the Army, and other senior military leaders, the Army said. “Highlights of the tour include a prestigious US Army Honour Guard ceremony, a solemn laying of the wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, and a comprehensive tour of the Pentagon.”

Ideas will be exchanged on crucial topics such as the “Transformation in the Indian Army,” “global threat perception,” “transformation to Army-2030/2040,” “human resource challenges,” “future force development and modernisation,” and “co-production & co-development Initiatives”, the Army said, adding that these discussions are aimed at “sharing insights, ideas, and best practices between the two armies”.

General Randy George, U.S. Army Chief, had recently visited India for the Indo-Pacific Army Chiefs Conference (IPACC) that was jointly hosted by the Indian Army and the U.S. Army. The conference was attended by 18 Chiefs of Armies and 12 countries represented by Heads of Delegations.

