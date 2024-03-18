India-U.S. tri-service exercise Tiger Triumph commences

March 18, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Tiger Triumph, the India, U.S. tri-Service Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) exercise commenced on the Eastern seaboard on Monday and will continue till March 31.

“The exercise is aimed at developing interoperability for conducting HADR operations and refine Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to enable rapid and smooth coordination between forces of both countries,” the Navy said.

The Harbour Phase is scheduled for March 18 to 25. Personnel from both navies would participate in training visits, subject matter expert exchanges, sports events and social interactions, the Navy said.

On completion of the Harbour Phase, the ships, with the troops embarked, would sail for the Sea Phase and undertake maritime, amphibious and HADR operations in accordance with injected situations, it added.

The U.S. would be represented by U.S. Navy Ships with embarked troops of the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Army.

