India, U.S. to diversify global semi-conductor supply chains: Jake Sullivan

June 13, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - NEW DELHI

India’s National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval and the American NSA Jake Sullivan met in New Delhi on June 13 and discussed regional and global issues of mutual relevance, a press note issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed.

Later, Mr. Sullivan, who is on a two-day India visit, attended a round table on ‘Advancing India-U.S. Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET)‘ organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), where he said that India and the U.S. will “diversify global semi-conductor supply chains”.

“The U.S. and India are poised to lead in clean energy transformation, shore up and diversify global semi-conductor supply chains and supply chains in other critical goods, and lead the revolution in AI (Artificial Intelligence), advanced computing, biotech, and quantum computing. We are trying to remove barriers to collaboration on both sides. The question that we are asking is what are those things that are standing in the way of our ability to maximise the full potential of our cooperation,” Mr. Sullivan said during the second Track 1.5 dialogue on iCET, where Mr. Doval and the U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti were present.

The iCET was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and American President Joe Biden on the side lines of the Quad Summit in Tokyo on May 24, 2022. Mr. Sullivan’s visit comes ahead of Mr. Modi’s visit to Washington D.C. and will provide both sides opportunity to conduct a “survey of India-U.S. global strategic partnership”, the MEA said.

A statement from the MEA said that, following the beginning of the iCET, Mr. Doval and Mr. Sullivan “have also driven a concerted effort between the two countries to engage on the identified areas of collaboration, including Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Computing, Semiconductors, Telecommunications, Defence and Space”.

Presenting his ideas at the event organised by the CII, Mr. Doval recollected his visit to Washington D.C. in January this year.

“I was very excited but I was also sceptical. I was not very sure whether the idea would take off. Today, I am much more confident and hopeful, and it is because of not what has happened in the government but because of response of the industry, of the scientists and research scholars and institutions, who took the matter in much greater speed,” Mr. Doval. The iCET will provide an “orbital jump” in the India-U.S. strategic relationship, he said.

“Most importantly, we have established a Strategic Trade Dialogue. It will serve as a platform to address regulatory barriers and issues relating to export control. It will be a very important element in this entire matter. iCET is going to be a very important pillar of our bilateral strategic partnership,” Mr. Doval said, expressing the commitment of the governments in the iCET.

“We have technology that connects people, protects people and heals people because that is what technology is about,” Mr. Garcetti said while presenting “the strength of the iCET”.

Mr. Doval said that the two sides would continue discussions on relevant issues on Wednesday.

