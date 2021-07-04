India-U.S. strategic partnership has a truly global significance: PM Modi

“Warm felicitations and greetings to President of the United States Joe Biden and the people of the USA on their 245th Independence Day,” said Prime Minister Modi.

India’s strategic partnership with the United States has a “truly global significance”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on July 4. The message was part of Mr. Modi’s greetings to the U.S. president Biden on the occasion of the 245th Independence Day of the United States which is being celebrated on July 4.

“Warm felicitations and greetings to President of the United States Joe Biden and the people of the USA on their 245th Independence Day. As vibrant democracies, India and USA share values of freedom and liberty. Our strategic partnership has a truly global significance,” said Prime Minister Modi.

The message from the Indian leadership came as the United States began the complex process of withdrawing its troops from neighbouring Afghanistan, ending nearly two decades long military operation that began in 2001. On July 2, the U.S. appointed Atul Keshap, a career diplomat as the Charge d’Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi.

The greeting from the Indian side is in contrast to the silence that Delhi maintained during the centenary celebration of the Communist Party of China on July 1. It is understood that top level greetings to China were not sent as India views the celebration as a party affair. Neither BJP nor Congress greeted the CPC though the Left parties congratulated China on the land mark.

Prime Minister Modi and President Biden participated in the first ever leadership summit of the ‘Quad’ arrangement on March 12. The U.S. leader had emphasised upon democratic values during his speech on that occasion.