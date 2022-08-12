India, U.S. should stay away from each other's domestic politics, says founder of Indiaspora

Representational image | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

He said it was not possible to predict shape of future politics in the U.S. and that differences needed to be worked out through quiet consultation

India and the United States should avoid getting into each other’s domestic politics, said M. R. Rangaswamy, founder of Indiaspora, a powerful organisation that is constituted of many globally influential figures with Indian heritage. In an exclusive interaction with The Hindu on the sidelines of Indiaspora Global Forum, a three-day event in Gurugram, Mr. Rangaswamy who is addressed as ‘M.R.’ by his worldwide network of friends, said the Indian diaspora was a “well-wisher” of India and could play a role in resolving “major” issues in India’s relation with leading western powers like the United States.

"Politics in the United States right now is polarised and divided and, in many countries, we can see the same kind of things unfold. In many countries the divisions are becoming extreme, and this is not good for the countries," said Mr. Rangaswamy about the general direction of politics in large democratic societies and added "India and the United States should stay out of each other's politics."

Mr. Rangaswamy said it was not possible to predict the shape of future politics in the United States and that differences needed to be worked out through quiet consultation. He referred to the recent exemption from CAATSA given to India despite New Delhi's purchase of S400 missiles from Russia as a sign of mature India-US ties.

Democratic backslide

The United States in the recent past had remarked about apparent deterioration in religious freedom in India which drew sharp response from the Ministry of External Affairs here. In response to a question on the American comments on alleged "democratic backslide" in India and deepening of India-Russia energy relations in the backdrop of American opposition to the Russian campaign against Ukraine, Mr. Rangaswamy observed that differences within the India-US bilateral ties were expected to be there but the focus at the highest levels in both countries was on - "Let us sit down and talk, as opposed to let's tweet".

Mr. Rangaswamy observed the "best" phase of the Indian diaspora was yet to emerge and that the globally spread community had proved that it was aspiring for greater political power. "With over 200 leaders across 25 countries who hold some kind of office- Ministers, members of Parliament, so on- it is the beginning of something bigger, because as these countries and politicians mature they will go for higher positions" said Mr. Rangaswamy referring to the impact that the emergence of US Vice President Kamala Harris and UK PM candidate Rushi Sunak had on the profile of the Indian diaspora in the western democracies where access to political power was defined through powerful protests like the civil rights movement in the United States.

"The diaspora leaders worked hard, did well and are going even higher," said Mr. Rangaswamy.

He however cautioned that the Indian diaspora should not be treated as an "extension" of the Indian State. "Diaspora have to be seen as something separate from India. We are not part of India. We are well wishers of India," said Mr. Rangaswamy who described the diaspora as a good will ambassador of India.