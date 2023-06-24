India-U.S. partnership is of conviction, shared commitments, compassion: PM Modi

June 24, 2023 05:43 am | Updated 05:43 am IST - Washington

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the India-U.S. partnership is not of convenience but one of conviction, shared commitments and compassion.

In his address to young entrepreneurs and professionals at the John F. Kennedy Center in Washington, PM Modi said whenever India has become strong, the world has benefited.

The Prime Minister said this was seen during the COVID-19 pandemic. “When the world needed medicines, India increased its production and provided medicines,” he said at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum.

ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi on a state visit to the U.S. at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

Also read: Coming together of Indian talent and U.S. technology guarantees brighter future: PM Modi at meet of top CEOs

Talking about India-U.S. partnership, he said this partnership can change the fate of the world in the 21st century. “This partnership is not of convenience but one of conviction, shared commitments and compassion,” PM Modi said.

He also said that the basis of India's success and its development's biggest driving force is the aspiration of its people.

PM Modi also noted that in the last two and two and a half years, U.S. companies have invested more than $16 billion in India.

“India is the world’s youngest nation and it has the world’s biggest youth talent pool and skilled and professional force,” the Prime Minister said and asserted that whichever country joins India at this time, it is bound to benefit.

"We are keeping fiscal deficit in check and continuously increasing our Capex. Our export is increasing, our Forex is increasing, and new records are being created in FDI," PM Modi said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.