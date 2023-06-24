HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India-U.S. partnership is of conviction, shared commitments, compassion: PM Modi

PM Modi also noted that in the last two and two and a half years, U.S. companies have invested more than $16 billion in India

June 24, 2023 05:43 am | Updated 05:43 am IST - Washington

PTI
President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi meet with senior officials and CEOs of American and Indian companies in the East Room of the White House in Washington, on June 23, 2023.

President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi meet with senior officials and CEOs of American and Indian companies in the East Room of the White House in Washington, on June 23, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the India-U.S. partnership is not of convenience but one of conviction, shared commitments and compassion.

In his address to young entrepreneurs and professionals at the John F. Kennedy Center in Washington, PM Modi said whenever India has become strong, the world has benefited.

ALSO READ
When India grows, the world grows, says PM Modi in address to joint session of U.S. Congress

The Prime Minister said this was seen during the COVID-19 pandemic. “When the world needed medicines, India increased its production and provided medicines,” he said at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum.

PM Modi on a state visit to the U.S. at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

Also read: Coming together of Indian talent and U.S. technology guarantees brighter future: PM Modi at meet of top CEOs

Talking about India-U.S. partnership, he said this partnership can change the fate of the world in the 21st century. “This partnership is not of convenience but one of conviction, shared commitments and compassion,” PM Modi said.

He also said that the basis of India's success and its development's biggest driving force is the aspiration of its people.

PM Modi also noted that in the last two and two and a half years, U.S. companies have invested more than $16 billion in India.

ALSO READ
PM Modi’s U.S. visit yields many vital agreements

“India is the world’s youngest nation and it has the world’s biggest youth talent pool and skilled and professional force,” the Prime Minister said and asserted that whichever country joins India at this time, it is bound to benefit.

"We are keeping fiscal deficit in check and continuously increasing our Capex. Our export is increasing, our Forex is increasing, and new records are being created in FDI," PM Modi said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi / India-United States / USA / India / diplomacy / international relations

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.