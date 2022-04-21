India-U.S. strategic partnership important for global security: Rajnath

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks during a news conference during the fourth U.S.-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue at the State Department, in Washington, DC. | Photo Credit: PTI

April 21, 2022 12:19 IST

Defence Minister says disengagement and de-escalation is the way forward for the northern borders

When seen from the perspective of strategic convergence, India and the United States share a commitment to democracy, pluralism and the rule of law, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday, while underscoring that the India-U.S. “comprehensive global strategic partnership” is of “critical importance” for international peace, stability and prosperity. He called on American companies for joint research and development, and manufacturing and maintenance of defence equipment, to achieve the Indian government’s vision of ‘Make in India, Make for the World’.

Addressing top brass of the Army later, Mr. Singh, referring to the situation along the country’s northern borders, expressed full confidence that while the troops were standing firm, the ongoing talks for peaceful resolution will continue, and disengagement and de-escalation are the way forward.

“It is our ‘whole of government’ approach to ensure availability of best weapons, equipment and clothing to our troops braving extreme weather and hostile forces to defend our territorial integrity,” Mr. Singh said, addressing the ongoing Army Commanders Conference on Thursday. The biannual conference in underway from April 18 to 22.

Stressing that the present, complex world situation affects everyone globally, Mr. Singh said: “Unconventional and asymmetric warfare, including hybrid war, will be part of the future conventional wars. Cyber, information, communication, trade and finance have all become an inseparable part of future conflicts. This necessitates that the armed forces will have to keep all these facets in consideration while planning and formulating strategies.”

On the situation along the western borders, Mr. Singh appreciated the synergy between the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and the Indian Army in tackling terrorism in Jammu & Kashmir. “The synergised operations in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir are contributing to increased stability in the region and the same should continue,” he said.

The Defence Minister said Atmanirbhar Bharat is a big step towards self-reliance in defence. In line with this, he remarked that in 2021-2022, ₹40,000 crore worth of contracts by the army are being awarded to Indian vendors.

Invitation to invest

“In a decade, starting from a negligible base, defence supplies from the U.S. have exceeded $20 billion. With increasing business, we aspire for increased investments by the U.S. defence companies in India under the ‘Make in India’ programme,” he said, while virtually addressing the 30th Annual General Meeting of the American Chamber of Commerce in India.

Stating that the defence pillar of the US-India relationship is strong and growing, Mr. Singh said it is built on foundational bilateral agreements, military to military engagements, cooperation in enhancement of defence capabilities and now a new emphasis on co-development and co-production.

“We have a growing convergence of strategic interests as both countries seek a resilient, rules-based international order that safeguards sovereignty and territorial integrity, upholds democratic values and promotes peace and prosperity for all. Both India and U.S. share a common vision of a free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific and Indian Ocean Region,” Mr. Singh stated, stressing the partnership is of critical importance.

This year will see the establishment of an India-U.S. joint commission on science and technology, the India-U.S. cyber dialogue, and the convening of the next India-U.S. civil space joint working group. “I look at 2022 as a landmark year for India-U.S. science and technology collaboration,” Mr. Singh said, adding that there has been a rebound in bilateral trade between the two countries over the last year, surpassing $113 billion in goods.