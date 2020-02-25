U.S. working with Pakistan to defeat terrorism, says Trump

New Delhi

25 February 2020 14:46 IST

India, U.S. have finalised defence deals worth $3 billion: Trump after talks with Modi

The United States was working with Pakistan to defeat terrorism, U.S. President Donald Trump said in New Delhi on February 25. Addressing the media at Hyderabad House, he also said the Indo-Pacific region should be free and open for navigation and 5G technology should be used for spread of freedom and not for suppression of people.

“We affirmed that our two countries together will work to protect our citizens from radical Islamic terrorism. The U.S. is working productively with Pakistan to confront terrorists who operate on its soil,” said President Trump delivering a press statement.

India and the U.S. also concluded defence deals worth over $3 billion for military 24 MH-60R Seahawk and six AH-64E attack helicopters for the Army.

“Earlier today, we expanded our defence cooperation with agreements for India to purchase more than $3 billion of advanced U.S. defence equipment including Apache and MH-60R helicopters, the finest in the world,” Mr. Trump said in his statements. These deals were expected to enhance joint defence capability as both countries’ militaries continued to train and operate together side by side, he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi observed that defence had a major role in the bilateral relationship between India and the U.S. “In the last few years, there has been unprecedented growth in interoperability between our militaries,” he stated, adding Indian military undertook maximum exercises with the U.S. military.

Mr. Trump also said that the U.S. and India were working to revitalise the quadrilateral initiative consisting of Japan, the U.S., India and Australia. Both countries were also working on cyber security and counter-terrorism issues.

“We also discussed the need for secure 5G network and the need for this emerging technology to be a tool for freedom, progress and prosperity and not be anything where it could be conceived as a conduit for suppression and censorship,” said Mr. Trump. He also announced that both sides will work on extensive infrastructure projects and a big trade deal.

PTI adds:

Mr. Modi welcomed the U.S. President and thanked him for taking time out for the visit to India. Mr. Trump, in turn, said the last two days in India were amazing, especially the event at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad.

“It was a great honour for me. I would imagine they (the people) were there maybe more for you than for me... 125,000 people were inside. Every time I mentioned your name, there were cheers. People love you,” Mr. Trump told Mr. Modi in front of the media.

Earlier, Mr. Trump was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Modi welcomed Mr. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The U.S. president also received a tri-services guard of honour at the presidential palace.

The Trumps, who also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial Rajghat here, arrived in Ahmedabad around noon on Monday for the first leg of their 36-hour India visit.