India, U.S. discuss Indo-Pacific and Gaza matters in Intersessional Dialogue

Indian and American officials held the U.S.-India 2+2 Intersessional Dialogue on Monday (September 16, 2024) during which they discussed matters related to the Indo-Pacific region, Ukraine and Gaza, the State Department said in Washington.

The interaction, held in New Delhi, comes ahead of the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden.

The U.S. delegation was co-chaired by Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asia Donald Lu and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Jedidiah P. Royal, the State Department said.

The Indian delegation was co-chaired by Ministry of External Affairs Joint Secretary for the Americas Nagaraj Naidu along with Indian Ministry of Defense Joint Secretary for International Cooperation Vishwesh Negi.

According to the State Department, the dialogue advanced shared priorities, including defence cooperation, space and civil aviation collaboration, clean energy cooperation, and industrial and logistics coordination.

"The officials discussed a range of issues, across the Indo-Pacific and worldwide, including support for a just and durable peace in Ukraine, as well as support for a ceasefire and humanitarian assistance in Gaza,” the State Department said.

Assistant Secretary Lu and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Royal reiterated the United States' commitment to further enhancing ongoing partnerships and expanding people-to-people ties, it added.