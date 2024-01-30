India-U.S. cooperation will act as force multiplier for rules-based world order: Rajnath

January 30, 2024 09:52 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The capital and technological know-how from the U.S. can help India achieve its goal of becoming a developed country by 2047, while investments here can give the American companies high returns and an avenue of de-risking, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday. In addition, he said that India-U.S. cooperation will act as force multiplier for rules-based world order.

“India is the largest democracy in the world, and U.S. is another big democracy. When two big democracies cooperate with each other, it will definitely make the democratic world order stronger. This will act as a force multiplier for rules-based order across the globe. Our work together will be beneficial not only to us, but for the entire world,” Mr. Singh said while addressing a conference on “Strengthening Indo-U.S. Relationship in Amrit Kaal - Aatmanirbhar Bharat” organised by Indo-American Chamber of Commerce.

Stating that American investments can play a vital role in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat, Mr. Singh termed it as a win-win situation for both the countries, stating that India’s fast-growing economy, its demographic dividend, skilled workforce, and huge domestic market guarantee high returns to U.S. companies.

Mr. Singh described India and the U.S. as natural partners who must move forward together in both business and strategic sectors amidst the current global geopolitical scenario.

“India and the U.S. support a free, open and rules-based international order. Due to this, there is a lot of alignment in our strategic interests. Besides, our economic relationship is a win-win proposition for both the countries. The current relationship is driven by twin congruence of shared values and aligned interests, which is a guarantee for long sustainability and robustness of ties,” Mr. Singh said.

The Defence Minister clarified that the aim of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ is not to cut off from the global system and not to work in isolation. He stressed that it is based on collaboration with friendly countries for shared security and prosperity.

