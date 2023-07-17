ADVERTISEMENT

India, U.S. commit to strengthening ties, look for alternatives to fund energy transition

July 17, 2023 10:55 am | Updated 10:55 am IST - Gandhinagar

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressed commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and looked forward to new investment opportunities through alternate investment platforms for renewable energy.

PTI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a meeting with United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on the sidelines of the 3rd G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting, in Gandhinagar, on July 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

India and the U.S. on July 17 committed to strengthening bilateral ties and actively pursue the G20 agenda, which includes taking coordinated action to deal with climate change and look forward to alternate mechanisms to fund energy transition.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen held bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting here.

Ms. Sitharaman, in her statement, expressed commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and looked forward to new investment opportunities through alternate investment platforms for renewable energy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. and India's collaboration spans across a range of economic issues, including commercial and technological collaboration, strengthening supply chains, and catalysing the clean energy transition, Ms. Yellen said.

"In particular, we look forward to working with India on an investment platform to deliver a lower cost of capital and increased private investment to speed India's energy transition," Ms. Yellen said.

The U.S. Treasury Secretary also appreciated India's focus on finalizing the "historic Two-Pillar global tax deal". "I believe that we are close to reaching an agreement," Ms. Yellen added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US