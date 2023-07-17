HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India, U.S. commit to strengthening ties, look for alternatives to fund energy transition

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressed commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and looked forward to new investment opportunities through alternate investment platforms for renewable energy.

July 17, 2023 10:55 am | Updated 10:55 am IST - Gandhinagar

PTI
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a meeting with United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on the sidelines of the 3rd G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting, in Gandhinagar, on July 17, 2023.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a meeting with United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on the sidelines of the 3rd G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting, in Gandhinagar, on July 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

India and the U.S. on July 17 committed to strengthening bilateral ties and actively pursue the G20 agenda, which includes taking coordinated action to deal with climate change and look forward to alternate mechanisms to fund energy transition.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen held bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting here.

Ms. Sitharaman, in her statement, expressed commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and looked forward to new investment opportunities through alternate investment platforms for renewable energy.

The U.S. and India's collaboration spans across a range of economic issues, including commercial and technological collaboration, strengthening supply chains, and catalysing the clean energy transition, Ms. Yellen said.

"In particular, we look forward to working with India on an investment platform to deliver a lower cost of capital and increased private investment to speed India's energy transition," Ms. Yellen said.

The U.S. Treasury Secretary also appreciated India's focus on finalizing the "historic Two-Pillar global tax deal". "I believe that we are close to reaching an agreement," Ms. Yellen added.

Related Topics

India-United States / energy resources

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.