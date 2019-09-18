India-U.S. bilateral meeting planned in New York

Apart from U.S. President Donald Trump’s participation in ‘Howdy, Modi!’ diaspora event in Houston on September 22, it is understood that there will be an India-U.S. bilateral when both leaders are in New York City, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly’s 74th session.

Mr. Trump is due to address the General Assembly on September 24, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 27.

Mr. Trump also hinted at this when he said, “We’ll be meeting with India and Pakistan,” in response to a question on Monday about the Houston event. “So, I’ll see Prime Minister Modi and I will — we’ll be meeting with India and Pakistan. And I think a lot of progress has been made there. A lot of progress,” he said.