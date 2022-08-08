India, U.S. Armies commence special forces exercise

The 13th Edition of the Indo-US Joint Special Forces exercise “Ex Vajra Prahar 2022” commenced at the Special Forces Training School (SFTS), Bakloh (HP) commenced on August 8, 2022. Photo: Twitter/@PIB_India

August 08, 2022 19:41 IST

The series of aims to share best practices and experiences in areas such as joint mission planning and operational tactics

The 13th Edition of the Indo-US Joint Special Forces exercise “Ex Vajra Prahar 2022” commenced at the Special Forces Training School (SFTS), Bakloh in Himachal Pradesh on August 8. “The Vajra Prahar series of joint exercise aims to share best practices and experiences in areas such as joint mission planning and operational tactics and also to improve inter-operability between the Special Forces of both the Nations,” the Army said in a statement. Advertisement Advertisement The U.S. contingent is represented by personnel from the 1st Special Forces Group (SFG) and Special Tactics Squadron (STS) of the U.S. Special Forces and the Indian Army contingent is formed by drawing Special Forces personnel under the aegis of SFTS. During the course of the next 21 days, teams of both the armies would jointly train, plan and execute a series of Special Operations, Counter Terrorist Operations, Air Borne operations in simulated conventional and unconventional scenarios in mountainous terrain, the statement added. The annual exercise is hosted alternatively between India and the U.S. with the 12th edition held at Joint Base Lewis Mcchord, Washington (U.S.A.) in October 2021.

